BRIEF-Sharjah Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
HONG KONG, April 21 Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Pte Ltd IPO-BOCA.HK has won approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an initial public offering worth about $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.
Singapore-based BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd , got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange and could start gauging investors' interest for the IPO as early as next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
BOC Aviation didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the IPO after business hours.
BOC International and Goldman Sachs were hired as joint sponsors on the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten it.