HONG KONG, April 21 Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation Pte Ltd IPO-BOCA.HK has won approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an initial public offering worth about $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

Singapore-based BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd , got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange and could start gauging investors' interest for the IPO as early as next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

BOC Aviation didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the IPO after business hours.

BOC International and Goldman Sachs were hired as joint sponsors on the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Keith Weir)