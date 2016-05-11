* Leasing firm set to launch $1.1 bln IPO on Monday at fixed
price
* Shares to be sold at 1.1 times 2016 price-to-book - IFR
* IPO slated for pricing on May 24
(Adds use of IPO proceeds, pricing date, BOC Aviation response)
HONG KONG, May 11 Aircraft leasing company BOC
Aviation Pte Ltd IPO-BOCA.HK plans to launch its Hong Kong
initial public offering on Monday, aiming to raise about $1.1
billion with a rare fixed-price listing, IFR said, citing people
close to the deal.
Singapore-based BOC Aviation, an arm of Bank of China Ltd
, will likely sell shares at a fixed price equivalent
to 1.1 times its 2016 price-to-book value, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported on Wednesday.
A fixed-price flotation is unusual, with most IPOs setting
an indicative range before deciding on the final pricing,
depending on demand.
The company will also count on cornerstone investors to buy
about 50 percent of the shares on offer, IFR said.
BOC Aviation declined to comment on the IPO plans.
The company plans to sell new shares, raising funds to buy
aircraft and for working capital, with a portion of the deal
also coming from existing shares belonging to a unit of Bank of
China, which is reducing its stake, according to the IPO
prospectus.
The IPO is slated to be priced on May 24, IFR said.
