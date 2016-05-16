HONG KONG May 16 BoC Aviation Ltd has
secured 11 cornerstone investors for its planned $1.1 billion
Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) including sovereign
wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) and Boeing, IFR
reported on Monday.
CIC and China's Silk Road Fund are investing $100 million
each and CDB International is committing $60 million, IFR
reported citing a term-sheet of the deal.
China Life Insurance and Chinese private equity
firm Hony Capital are each making a $50 million commitment,
while the world's largest plane maker Boeing has agreed
to invest $30 million, the term sheet showed.
Cornerstone investors are contributing 52 percent of BoC
Aviation's base deal size.
The company is selling shares at a fixed price of HK$42.00
each to purchase new aircraft. BoC, China's fourth-biggest
lender by assets, said last week the IPO would value the
aviation leasing unit at about $3.8 billion..
BoC Aviation declined to comment on the identities of the
cornerstone investors. CIC, China Life, Hony, Silk Road, CDB
International and Boeing could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting
by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)