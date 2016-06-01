HONG KONG, June 1 Shares in aircraft leasing
company BOC Aviation Ltd were set to open up 2.6
percent in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday as investors who
missed the world's biggest aviation lease IPO jostled for a
piece of the $1.1 billion deal.
Singapore-based BOC Aviation was indicated to open
at HK$43.10 compared with the IPO price of HK$42.00, while the
benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to drop 0.4 percent.
The company sold 104.1 million new shares, while its parent
Bank of China Ltd sold another 104.1 million shares
in a rare fixed-price IPO. Most IPOs set an indicative range
before deciding on the final pricing, depending on demand.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)