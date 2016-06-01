* Asian lessors emerge as key rivals to Western firms
* BOC Aviation betting on booming air travel in China
* Airlines opt to lease planes instead of owning them
* CDB Leasing expected to list in Hong Kong this year
(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Elzio Barreto and Anshuman Daga
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 1 Singapore-based
aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd rose 4 percent on its
debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday as investors chased a rare
opportunity to buy into a listed aircraft leasing firm and boost
their exposure to China's travel boom.
The listing of the Bank of China Ltd unit is
another sign of a shift in the $228 billion global aviation
industry, as Chinese and Japanese lessors grab market share from
Western rivals.
It will also set the tone for upcoming IPOs including an
estimated $1 billion offer from CDB Leasing.
BOC Aviation shares hit a high of HK$43.85 from its offer
price of HK$42, after the company raised $1.1 billion in the
world's biggest aviation lease IPO. The stock was trading at
HK$42.25 in the afternoon, valuing the company at $3.8 billion,
while the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat.
"There's plenty of demand for capital and we've made it our
mission to become the Asian champion and basically lead Asian
lessors to be able to raise capital here in Asia rather than
have to go to the New York Stock Exchange, which is what most of
our international competitors have done," BOC Aviation CEO
Robert Martin told a news conference in Hong Kong.
The offer attracted cornerstone investors including state
funds China Investment Corp, Silk Road Fund, Oman Investment
Fund and Boeing Co., making up more than half of the
offering. Longer-term investors such as insurers and pension
funds are also warming up to the sector.
Martin joined the company in 1998 and has overseen BOC
Aviation's rise to become Asia's second-largest lessor with a
fleet of 270 planes valued at $10 billion, according to industry
publication Flightglobal.
BOC Aviation has posted profits in each of its 22-year
history and reported an 11 percent rise in earnings in 2015 to
$343 million, according to its IPO prospectus.
CHINA TRAVEL BOOM
The lessor is betting on booming demand for air travel in
Asia and particularly China, which clocked passenger volume of
392 million in 2014 and is rising at more than 10 percent a
year, according to official data. Airbus forecasts
China will leapfrog the United States as the world's largest
domestic air traffic market within 10 years.
Cashed-up Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars in
a sector that offers stable, long-term and dollar-based revenue,
underscoring the region's importance to an industry that makes
up about 40 percent of the world's airline fleet.
"There has been continuous interest in airlines opting for
leasing," said Johnny Lau, who ran aircraft leasing units at
some Chinese banks before starting his own consultancy.
Western firms like AerCap and GE Capital Aviation Services
still dominate a sector that underpins aviation, but China,
through its banks, is aiming to create its own global champions.
"It's very clear that we have one very large domestic market
here in Asia, which is China ... but in addition we have huge
growth in international traffic," Martin said.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG and AnshumAn Daga in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)