* Asian lessors emerge as key rivals to Western firms

* BOC Aviation betting on booming air travel in China

* Airlines opt to lease planes instead of owning them

* CDB Leasing expected to list in Hong Kong this year (Recasts, adds quotes)

By Elzio Barreto and Anshuman Daga

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 1 Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd rose 4 percent on its debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday as investors chased a rare opportunity to buy into a listed aircraft leasing firm and boost their exposure to China's travel boom.

The listing of the Bank of China Ltd unit is another sign of a shift in the $228 billion global aviation industry, as Chinese and Japanese lessors grab market share from Western rivals.

It will also set the tone for upcoming IPOs including an estimated $1 billion offer from CDB Leasing.

BOC Aviation shares hit a high of HK$43.85 from its offer price of HK$42, after the company raised $1.1 billion in the world's biggest aviation lease IPO. The stock was trading at HK$42.25 in the afternoon, valuing the company at $3.8 billion, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat.

"There's plenty of demand for capital and we've made it our mission to become the Asian champion and basically lead Asian lessors to be able to raise capital here in Asia rather than have to go to the New York Stock Exchange, which is what most of our international competitors have done," BOC Aviation CEO Robert Martin told a news conference in Hong Kong.

The offer attracted cornerstone investors including state funds China Investment Corp, Silk Road Fund, Oman Investment Fund and Boeing Co., making up more than half of the offering. Longer-term investors such as insurers and pension funds are also warming up to the sector.

Martin joined the company in 1998 and has overseen BOC Aviation's rise to become Asia's second-largest lessor with a fleet of 270 planes valued at $10 billion, according to industry publication Flightglobal.

BOC Aviation has posted profits in each of its 22-year history and reported an 11 percent rise in earnings in 2015 to $343 million, according to its IPO prospectus.

CHINA TRAVEL BOOM

The lessor is betting on booming demand for air travel in Asia and particularly China, which clocked passenger volume of 392 million in 2014 and is rising at more than 10 percent a year, according to official data. Airbus forecasts China will leapfrog the United States as the world's largest domestic air traffic market within 10 years.

Cashed-up Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars in a sector that offers stable, long-term and dollar-based revenue, underscoring the region's importance to an industry that makes up about 40 percent of the world's airline fleet.

"There has been continuous interest in airlines opting for leasing," said Johnny Lau, who ran aircraft leasing units at some Chinese banks before starting his own consultancy.

Western firms like AerCap and GE Capital Aviation Services still dominate a sector that underpins aviation, but China, through its banks, is aiming to create its own global champions.

"It's very clear that we have one very large domestic market here in Asia, which is China ... but in addition we have huge growth in international traffic," Martin said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG and AnshumAn Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)