(Adds comments from CEO interview, details of IPO)
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore-based aircraft
lessor BOC Aviation reported a 24 percent jump in
first-half net profit on Monday, helped by a boom in Asian air
travel, and said it was confident it would turn in a solid
performance for 2016.
Asian lessors are investing billions of dollars to expand in
a sector that offers long-term revenue in dollars, underscoring
the importance of the region which already accounts for about 40
percent of the world's airline fleet.
In its first results since listing in Hong Kong in June, BOC
Aviation, Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor with a 265-plane
fleet, made a net profit of $212 million for the six months to
the end of June, up from $171 million a year ago.
An expanding air travel market in Asia is underpinning the
improved financial performance of many regional airlines and
this is helping fuel the growth of the leasing sector, BOC
Aviation Chief Executive Officer Robert Martin said.
"Airlines are in a very strong position and this partly
explains why we have a 100 percent payment record in the first
half of this year," he told Reuters in an interview, referring
to the company's cash collection rates.
Consolidation in the $228 billion global aircraft leasing
sector is also picking up as China, whose own aviation market is
expected to grow rapidly, is creating global leasing champions
through its banks.
"There's no doubt where the new liquidity is coming from. In
this cycle, a significant amount of it is coming from China,"
said Martin, who joined the company in 1998 and managed its
transition from a Singapore-owned firm to one acquired by Bank
of China a decade ago.
"Those with the best cost of funding eventually will be the
survivors," he said.
Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, U.S. planemaker
Boeing Co. and a division of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holding were among BOC Aviation's cornerstone investors
when it raised $1.1 billion this year in the biggest IPO by an
aircraft lessor.
(Editing by David Clarke)