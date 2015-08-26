HONG KONG Aug 26 Yue Xiu Group, the trading arm of China's Guangzhou government, did not bid for Nanyang Commercial Bank by a Tuesday deadline, put off by the $8.8 billion asking price and the recent drop in stock prices, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The trader was one of the three short-listed bidders for the entire bank, a unit of BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. The other short-listed bidders were China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd , Reuters previously reported, but it was not immediately clear if they had submitted bids.

BOC, a unit of Bank of China Ltd, declined to comment. An official at Yue Xiu also declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.

A successful sale of Nanyang Commercial would make it Hong Kong's biggest ever bank deal. (Reporting by Denny Thomas, Anshuman Daga, Kane Wu, Chien Mi Wong, Prakash Chakravarti and Wiki Su; Editing by Miral Fahmy)