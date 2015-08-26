* BOC HK set $8.8 bln reserve price
* China Cinda sole bidder in the fray - Bloomberg
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Aug 26 Chinese investment
firm Yue Xiu has effectively pulled out of a deal to buy a unit
of lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, put off by the
$8.8 billion asking price amid a sharp stock market downturn,
people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Yue Xiu did not submit a bid to buy Hong Kong-based Nanyang
Commercial Bank (NCB) by a Tuesday deadline, the people added.
Reuters had previously reported that the firm, part of the
provincial Guangzhou government, was one of three short-listed
bidders for the bank.
The other bidders were China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd,
but the people said it was not clear if they too had pulled out
of the deal. Officials at BOC Hong Kong, NCB, Yue Xiu and Cinda
all declined to comment on the matter, while China Taiping
officials were not immediately available.
"Bidders have walked as far as they could. The price is
certainly a reservation, especially in the current
circumstances," said one of the sources, who like the others,
declined to be named as the matter remained confidential.
A sale at the $8.8 billion asking price, which BOC Hong Kong
had set in July, would have made NCB the biggest bank-related
deal in Hong Kong so far.
The asking price, however, gives NCB - which has assets
worth some HK$304 billion ($39.2 billion)- a price-to-book ratio
of 1.95, nearly double the 1.05 average price-to-book ratio for
listed Hong Kong banks, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The price is also especially steep as an almost 30 percent
drop in Chinese stock prices since June has limited the ability
of potential bidders to raise funds for acquisitions.
Some analysts have also cautioned investors about the
outlook for small Hong Kong lenders such as NCB in a market that
is dominated by global rivals including HSBC plc and
Standard Chartered plc.
The sale of NCB is aimed at eliminating competition with its
parent's owner, Bank of China, on the mainland. The
deal will also help BOC to expand its Southeast Asian
business.
Bloomberg had earlier reported that bad debt manager China
Cinda was the only bidder left to buy the bank. Cinda declined
to comment. In January, sources had said Cinda was keen to buy a
bank as a way to easily access soured loans.
Two years ago, Yue Xiu emerged as a surprise bidder for
family-run Chong Hong Bank Ltd, which it bought for
about $1.5 billion, which Reuters calculations show is a
price-to-book ratio of 1.95.
($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars)
