HONG KONG May 30 Bank of China Ltd's
Hong Kong-listed unit has shortlisted at least four
bidders, including New China Life Insurance Co, for
the sale of Nanyang Commercial Bank valued at about $6.8
billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd and unlisted
Yue Xiu Group, which last year bought Hong Kong lender Chong
Hing Bank, are among the other bidders, the people
added. China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd has
also progressed to the next round, one person said, though that
could not be independently verified.
BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, which is controlled by
Bank of China, the nation's No. 4 lender by assets, has put
Nanyang Commercial Bank on the block as the two compete for the
same business in mainland China, and the sale would end this
anomaly.
Nanyang has a book value of about $4.5 billion and it could
be sold for about 1.5 times price-to-book (P/B), giving it a
value of $6.8 billion. Hong Kong's last bank M&A was done at
about two times P/B, when Singapore's Oversea Commercial Bank of
China bought Wing Hang Bank Ltd for about $5 billion
last year.
Buying Nanyang, which earned around HK$2.8 billion ($361
million) of profit in 2014, will help the acquiring Chinese
financial institution establish a stronger foothold in Hong
Kong, which is seen as a gateway to potential global expansion.
Bank of China and BOC HK said in a joint statement last week
that the sale of Nanyang would "enable a better allocation of
resources of the group".
A BOC HK spokeswoman had no further comment from last week's
statement.
New China Life Insurance, Yue Xiu Group and China Taiping
Insurance could not be immediately reached for comment.
China Cinda Asset Management declined to comment.
Sources declined to be identified as the information is not
public.
($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG, Engen Tham in
SHANGHAI, Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Alison Williams)