SHANGHAI, July 15 Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd plans to sell subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB) for HK$68 billion ($8.8 billion), it said in a statement posted on the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange on Wednesday.

BOC HK will sell 100 percent of its stake in NCB and bids will be accepted until Aug. 25, according to the statement.

BOC HK is a unit of Bank of China Ltd , the fourth-biggest lender by assets on the mainland.

NCB made net profit of HK$2.8 billion in 2014, the statement said.

Reuters first reported BOC HK's plans to sell NCB at the end of January this year. ($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Richard Pullin)