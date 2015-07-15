* BOC HK says will sell 100 pct of its stake in NCB
* Bids will be accepted until Aug. 25
(Adds details on deal, possible bidders, analysis)
SHANGHAI, July 15 Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings
Ltd plans to sell subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank
(NCB) for HK$68 billion ($8.8 billion) in the city's largest
sale to date.
BOC Hong Kong is a unit of Bank of China Ltd
, the fourth-biggest lender by assets in the
mainland, and the sale of NCB will help streamline the group's
operations by eliminating competition with BOC on the mainland.
In a statement posted on the Beijing Financial Assets
Exchange on Wednesday, BOC HK said it will sell 100 percent of
its stake in NCB and bids will be accepted until Aug. 25.
Shortlisted bidders may include New China Life Insurance Co
, unlisted Yue Xiu Group, which last year bought Hong
Kong lender Chong Hing Bank and China Taiping
Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, sources told Reuters in
May.
Another potential buyer is China Cinda Asset Management Co
Ltd, the nation's No. 2 bad debt manager that listed
in Hong Kong in December 2013.
China Cinda has been keen to acquire a bank to tap cheap
sources of funds to buy soured loans, a source said in January.
Hong Kong's current deal record was set by Singaporean bank
DBS's purchase of Dao Heng Bank for $5.4 billion in
2001.
NCB made net profit of HK$2.8 billion in 2014, the statement
said.
Reuters first reported BOC HK's plans to sell NCB at the end
of January.
($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing
by Stephen Coates)