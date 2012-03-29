WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
HONG KONG, March 29 Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.4 lender, reported a 19 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday, beating analyst expectations despite concern over bad loans as China moves to steer its economy towards a soft landing.
Bank of China posted a net profit of 124.18 billion yuan for 2011, higher than the 104.42 billion yuan it recorded a year earlier, and better than expectations for 121.6 billion yuan, according to a poll of 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank recorded a net profit increase of 11 percent to 27.88 billion billion yuan for the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations of company figures. This was higher than the 25.2 billion yuan a year earlier, and beat expectations for 25.25 billion yuan. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.