HONG KONG, March 29 Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.4 lender, reported a 19 percent rise in 2011 net profit on Thursday, beating analyst expectations despite concern over bad loans as China moves to steer its economy towards a soft landing.

Bank of China posted a net profit of 124.18 billion yuan for 2011, higher than the 104.42 billion yuan it recorded a year earlier, and better than expectations for 121.6 billion yuan, according to a poll of 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank recorded a net profit increase of 11 percent to 27.88 billion billion yuan for the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculations of company figures. This was higher than the 25.2 billion yuan a year earlier, and beat expectations for 25.25 billion yuan. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)