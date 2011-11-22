SINGAPORE Nov 22 Singapore-based aircraft leasing firm BOC Aviation said on Tuesday it has ordered 15 Embraer E190 aircraft, worth $642 million at list price, to meet demand from airlines for smaller passenger jets to develop new markets.

BOC Aviation, a subsidiary of Bank of China , said in a statement the delivery of the planes will begin in the fourth quarter of 2012 through 2014. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)