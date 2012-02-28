* Nicholson among few Westerners in top post at China bank

* Former Credit Suisse banker joining CICC-sources (Adds Nicholson to join CICC, banking career, ECM rankings)

HONG KONG Feb 28 Bank of China International's global head of equity capital markets resigned to join rival China International Capital Corp., two sources with direct knowledge of the move said on Tuesday.

Marshall Nicholson stepped down after five years at BOCI, the investment banking unit of Bank of China , according to an e-mail seen by Reuters. The sources were not authorized to speak to the media.

A CICC spokeswoman in Beijing did not return a phone call and email seeking comment on Nicholson's hiring.

Nicholson, one of the few Western bankers to hold a senior position at a Chinese bank, joined BOCI in 2007 as then-chief executive Wang Yan pushed the firm to raise its profile in the cut-throat market for equity offerings in Hong Kong. Wang resigned from the bank in September 2011.

Nicholson said in the e-mail that he would remain in the investment banking industry, but did not say which company he would join. He was previously head of equity capital markets for greater China at Macquarie and head of equity capital markets Asia ex-Japan at Credit Suisse before joining BOCI.

BOCI has focused mostly on offerings in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market in 2010 and 2011, unlike Chinese rivals such as Ping An Securities and Guosen Securities that lead in offerings in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Bank of China ranked eighth in 2011 in IPO underwriting in Asia outside of Japan and Australia, according to Thomson Reuters data, ahead of CICC and international rivals such as Morgan Stanley and HSBC . (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)