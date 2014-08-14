UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
Aug 14 Bright Oceans Inter-Telecom Co Ltd
* Says wins transport management system project in Harbin city for 158.8 million yuan (25.81 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oLLZ1n
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.