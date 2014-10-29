Oct 29 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit 51.5 billion yuan (8.43 billion US dollar)

* Says Q3 net profit 14.7 billion yuan (forecast 16.4 billion yuan)

* Says net interest margin at 2.4 percent at end-Sept versus 2.39 percent at end-June

* Says NPL ratio at 1.17 percent at end-Sept versus 1.13 percent at end-June

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wBTNdh

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)