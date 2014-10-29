BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit 51.5 billion yuan (8.43 billion US dollar)
* Says Q3 net profit 14.7 billion yuan (forecast 16.4 billion yuan)
* Says net interest margin at 2.4 percent at end-Sept versus 2.39 percent at end-June
* Says NPL ratio at 1.17 percent at end-Sept versus 1.13 percent at end-June
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wBTNdh
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.