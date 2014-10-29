Oct 29 Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to issue up to $7 billion medium-term notes in Europe

* Says board agrees to issue up to 10 billion yuan (1.64 billion US dollar) offshore bond in Hong Kong

* Says board agrees to issue up to 1 billion yuan offshore bond in South Korea

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FUXaRU

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)