HONG KONG, Aug 18 (IFR) - Bank of Communications is marketing five-year US dollar bonds in the Treasuries plus 190bp area.

The bonds will be issued through its subsidiary Azure Orbit II International Finance. BoCom's Macau branch is providing a guarantee.

BoCom's Hong Kong and international divisions, ANZ, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

The Reg S bonds will list in Singapore under English law and are expected to be rated A2/A-/A.

Pricing is expected today. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)