HONG KONG, July 23 Bank of Communications Co Ltd
, China's fifth largest commercial bank
based on total assets, said it would issue $2.45 billion
offshore preference shares to third party investors, to
replenish capital and enhance competitiveness.
The proposed issue of 5.00 percent non-cumulative perpetual
offshore preference shares will also drive transformation of its
business and to enhance the capacity for sustainable development
and risk resistance, while replenishing "additional Tier-1
Capital", the bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
early on Thursday.
Bank of Communications Co Ltd's Hong Kong Branch, BOCOM
International, Deutsche Bank, and The Hongkong and Shanghai
Banking Corp Ltd are joint global coordinators of the issue.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)