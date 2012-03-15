HONG KONG, March 15 Bank of Communications Co Ltd, China's fifth-largest lender, said on Thursday that it will raise 56.6 billion yuan ($8.9 billion) in a private share placement to replenish core capital.

The bank said it would price each new Shanghai-listed share at 4.55 yuan and each Hong Kong-listed share at HK$5.63, in a statement posted on the Hong Kong bourse.

HSBC Holdings Plc , China's Ministry of Finance and the country's pension fund were among the subscribers, it said.