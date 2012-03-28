(Corrects HSBC stake in second paragraph to 19 percent, from 40 percent.)

* Profit rises at slowest pace in a year

* Banks face economic uncertainty, tougher regs

* Rivals CCB, AgBank post disappointing results

By Kelvin Soh and Samuel Shen

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 28 Bank of Communications , China's fifth-biggest lender, posted a better-than-expected 30 percent rise in quarterly earnings, and said it faced headwinds as a slowing Chinese economy saps loan demand and threatens asset quality.

BoCom, 19 percent owned by HSBC Holdings , posted a net fourth-quarter profit of 12.3 billion yuan ($1.95 billion) on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

Growth was the slowest quarterly pace since the fourth quarter of 2010. For the full year 2011, BoCom's earnings also rose 30 percent.

"Looking ahead, the financial markets around the world will continue to be impacted by the global financial crisis, with the instability and uncertainty of the economic recovery escalating," BoCom said. "In addition, commercial banks in China will face more pressure and challenges from higher supervision standards and more stringent regulatory requirements."

Profit at Chinese banks is under pressure after the government acted to cool the economy and fight inflation, fuelling concerns that non-performing loans were likely to increase. Premier Wen Jiabao this month forecast GDP growth below 8 percent for the first time in eight years.

BoCom's state-owned rivals, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China , have both posted disappointing results, underlining the challenges the industry faces.

Investors are particularly worried about the health of bank loans to local governments, which surged during China's lending spree in 2009.

Vice President Qian Wenhui brushed aside such concerns at a news conference. "We are in the business of managing risk, and that is what we spend most of our time doing.

"Due to the current economic uncertainties, we still face some challenges with credit quality but we are confident we can keep our NPL (non-performing loan) ratio stable."

BoCom's overall NPL ratio fell to 0.86 percent at the end of 2011 from 1.12 percent a year earlier, even as the bad loan ratio for local government debts - which totaled 216 billion yuan - rose slightly to 0.35 percent from 0.18 percent three months earlier.

Qian said 98 percent of local government loans were fully or half-backed by cash flows, and local governments have been able to repay loans this year.

BoCom is also under pressure to replenish capital to support further growth as regulators tightens capital requirement. Earlier this month, it unveiled plans to raise $8.9 billion by selling shares to existing shareholders such as the finance ministry and HSBC.

BoCom's shares fell 0.85 percent on Wednesday. They have gained about 7 percent this year, compared with a 13 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill and Dan Lalor)