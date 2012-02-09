* To tap equity markets to boost capital ratios - IFR

* HSBC, China's finance ministry, pension fund to buy stock

* Private placement expected to be completed in Q1 (Adds analyst comment, likely new banks issuing shares)

By Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, Feb 9 Bank of Communications , China's fifth-largest bank by assets, plans to raise 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) through a private share placement to meet stricter bank capital requirements, IFR reported on Thursday.

BoCom, originally set up to fund communications and transportation projects, has the lowest capital adequacy ratios of the five largest banks in China, making it the most likely to issue new stock, analysts said.

Raising funds from a private placement would help ease pressure on the stock price from a massive new supply of shares. BoCom stock closed 2.5 percent lower in Hong Kong on Thursday.

"They never said exactly how they wanted to raise the capital. Certainly, doing a private placement would mitigate the impact to the open market," said Grace Wu, a banking analyst at Daiwa Securities.

HSBC , China's finance ministry and the National Social Security Fund -- the three biggest holders of BoCom's Hong Kong-listed stock -- would take part in the deal, IFR reported, citing two sources close to the lender.

HSBC controls a 20 percent stake in BoCom.

BoCom plans to complete the offering of Hong Kong-listed shares by the end of the first quarter, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Its 9.24 percent core capital ratio compared with 10.57 percent for larger rival China Construction Bank, 10.03 percent for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , 9.92 percent for Bank of China and 9.36 percent for AgBank.

Wu estimated the private placement would help BoCom boost its capital ratio by 130 basis points.

State-run China Securities Journal reported in December that publicly traded banks were expected to raise more than 100 billion yuan in share offerings to replenish capital because of fast loan growth in recent years and tighter regulations.

Other Chinese lenders likely to tap equity markets in coming months include China Merchants Bank and China Minsheng Banking Corp , Mizuho Securities said in a report.

Merchants Bank is set to issue 35 billion yuan, while Minsheng plans to sell 29 billion yuan of shares, Mizuho analyst James Antos said in the report.

China is planning to roll out new rules on banks' capital requirements on July 1, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday.

BoCom sold about $5 billion of stock in Hong Kong and Shanghai in 2010 and raised another 26 billion yuan in 2011 to boost its balance sheet, IFR reported.

A spokesperson for BoCom declined to comment. An HSBC spokesman in Hong Kong would not comment on the report. ($1 = 6.294 yuan) (Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Dan Lalor)