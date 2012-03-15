SHANGHAI, March 15 China's fifth-biggest
lender, Bank of Communications (BoCom) , was
expected to unveil plans later on Thursday for a 50 billion yuan
($7.9 billion) private share placement.
The deal would make BoCom the latest bank to tap the market
to replenish capital following rapid loan expansion and tighter
regulation.
The bank's Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed shares have been
suspended pending details of the plan, it said late on
Wednesday.
"A private placement is probably ideal under the current
circumstances," said Alex Lee, an analyst at DBS Vickers in Hong
Kong.
"These are likely to be long-term shareholders, and that
removes the likelihood of selling pressure you may get if you
have a general rights issue to a more fragmented general
audience," he said.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last month
HSBC , China's finance ministry and the
National Social Security Fund -- the three biggest holders of
BoCom's Hong Kong-listed stock -- would take part in the deal,
citing two sources close to the lender.
HSBC controls 20 percent of BoCom.
Raising funds from a private placement would help ease
pressure on the stock price from a massive new supply of shares.
BoCom's Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 14 percent so far
this year, roughly in line with a 15 percent gain in the broader
Hang Seng index.
BoCom, originally set up to fund communications and
transport projects, has the lowest capital adequacy ratios of
the five largest banks in China.
Its 9.24 percent core capital ratio compared with 10.57
percent for larger rival China Construction Bank
, 10.03 percent for Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , 9.92 percent for
Bank of China and 9.36 percent for
Agricultural Bank of China Bank .
China's listed banks are expected to raise more than 100
billion yuan ($15.78 billion) through equity financing in 2012
next year to replenish capital, the official China Securities
Journal reported in December.
Earlier this month, Industrial Bank Co said it
will raise up to 26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) by issuing
shares to four institutional investors and use the money to
supplement its capital base and improve its capital adequacy
ratio.
China is planning to roll out new rules on banks' capital
requirements on July 1, the 21st Century Business Herald
reported last month.
($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)
