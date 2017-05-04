UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
HONG KONG May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.
The company, a unit of Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , will offer 667 million shares and will give an indicative range of HK$2.60 to HK$3.10 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.07 billion , added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
BOCOM International didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. ($1 = 7.7810 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.