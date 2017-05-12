* IPO priced at HK$2.68/share, near bottom of indicative
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 12 BOCOM International Holdings
Company, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's
fifth-biggest bank, priced its Hong Kong IPO near the bottom of
expectations, underscoring the tough environment for financial
companies in the Asian financial hub.
The company, a unit of Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom)
, priced the 667 million shares on offer at
HK$2.68 each, after marketing the deal in an indicative range of
HK$2.60 to HK$3.10 per share, BoCom said in a securities filing
on Friday.
That would put the total deal at HK$1.79 billion ($230
million).
The stock will debut on the Hong Kong stock
exchange on May 19.
Shares of financial services companies have risen
about 9 percent so far in 2017, lagging far behind the 14.3
percent gain in Hong Kong's broader market index as
investors fret about the effects of a slowdown in China on
non-performing loans and stock market trading activity.
BOCOM International plans to use 45 percent of IPO proceeds
to expand its margin financing business, looking to increase its
share of the market in Hong Kong for lending to brokerage
clients. That had nearly tripled at the end of 2016 to HK$171.6
billion ($22 billion) from HK$58.8 billion in 2012, the company
said in the IPO prospectus.
It is setting aside another 15 percent of the IPO funds to
expand its asset management and advisory business and the
remainder to develop its technology infrastructure, proprietary
trading and on new hiring.
BOCOM International secured about $83 million from five
cornerstone investors in the deal, including $30 million from
Hong Kong-based Kaiser Private Equity Fund and $10 million each
from Da Cheng International Asset Management and from the
overseas investment arm of state-owned gold miner Shandong Gold
Group.
The company hired its BOCOM International (Asia) unit, China
International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC), China Securities
(International) and Haitong International as joint sponsors of
the IPO. CITIC CLSA, HSBC and eight other banks also worked as
joint bookrunners on the deal.
The banks stand to jointly earn about $5.3 million in fees,
equivalent to a 1.8 percent underwriting commission and a 0.5
percent incentive fee, according to the IPO prospectus.
($1 = 7.7922 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)