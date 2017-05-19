HONG KONG May 19 Shares in BOCOM International
Holdings Company were set to open 1.5 percent higher in their
debut on Friday, after the Hong Kong investment banking arm of
China's fifth-biggest bank raised $230 million in an initial
public offering.
BOCOM International was indicated to open at
HK$2.72, compared with the HK$2.68 IPO price. The benchmark Hang
Seng index was poised to open 0.1 percent higher.
Demand from retail investors - who have a significant
influence over first-day trading in Hong Kong share offerings -
accounted for just 2.5 times the number of shares on offer in
the deal, BOCOM International said in a filing on Thursday,
while the institutional tranche was moderately oversubscribed.
