HONG KONG, March 28 Bank of Communications Co
Ltd (BoCom) , China's fifth-biggest lender,
said on Wedensday that the non-performing loan ratio of its
local government debt holdings is 0.35 percent.
Speaking at a press conference, Vice-President Qian Wenhui
said the bank's total local government debt exposure was 215.8
billion yuan ($34.21 billion) at the end of 2011.
He said 98 percent of local government loans were fully or
half backed by cash flows.
Earlier on Wednesday, the bank posted a 30 percent rise in
net profit for 2011.
Earnings of Chinese banks have been under pressure since the
government took a series of measures to cool the economy and
fight inflation, fuelling concern that non-performing loans are
likely to increase. Premier Wen Jiabao this month forecast sub-8
percent GDP growth for the first time in eight years.