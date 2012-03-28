HONG KONG, March 28 Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China's fifth-biggest lender, said on Wedensday that the non-performing loan ratio of its local government debt holdings is 0.35 percent.

Speaking at a press conference, Vice-President Qian Wenhui said the bank's total local government debt exposure was 215.8 billion yuan ($34.21 billion) at the end of 2011.

He said 98 percent of local government loans were fully or half backed by cash flows.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank posted a 30 percent rise in net profit for 2011.

Earnings of Chinese banks have been under pressure since the government took a series of measures to cool the economy and fight inflation, fuelling concern that non-performing loans are likely to increase. Premier Wen Jiabao this month forecast sub-8 percent GDP growth for the first time in eight years.