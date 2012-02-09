HONG KONG Feb 9 Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), China's fifth-largest bank by assets, plans to raise 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) through a private share placement to meet stricter bank capital requirements, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the lender.

BoCom was looking to complete the offering of Hong Kong-listed shares by the end of the first quarter, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

HSBC Holdings Plc , China's Finance Ministry and the National Social Security Fund, the three biggest holders of BoCom's Hong Kong-listed stock, would take part in the deal, IFR added.