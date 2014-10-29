HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Oct 29 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank, reported a 6.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

Net profit rose to 14.7 billion yuan ($2.41 billion) in the quarter, according to the bank's unaudited financial statements filed on Wednesday.

The bank's profit for the quarter was below the average forecast of 16.4 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its non-performing loan ratio had increased to 1.17 percent by the end of Sept from 1.13 percent at the end of June.

China's bad loan levels were at 1.08 percent at the end of June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011. (1 US dollar = 6.1107 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White in HONG KONG and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Edmund Klamann)