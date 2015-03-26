HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 26 China's Bank of
Communications Co Ltd , said on Thursday
net profit rose 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014,
within analyst estimates, as in common with peers it battled
rising bad debt in China's slowing economy.
Profit reached 14.3 billion yuan ($2.30 billion) in the
three months through December from 13.6 billion yuan in the same
period a year prior, according to a Reuters calculation from the
company's figures. The result compared with the 13.9 billion
yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 65.85 billion yuan
from 62.3 billion yuan a year earlier.
BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.25 percent at
end-December 2014, from 1.17 percent at end-September.
($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)