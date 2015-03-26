HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 26 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , said on Thursday net profit rose 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, within analyst estimates, as in common with peers it battled rising bad debt in China's slowing economy.

Profit reached 14.3 billion yuan ($2.30 billion) in the three months through December from 13.6 billion yuan in the same period a year prior, according to a Reuters calculation from the company's figures. The result compared with the 13.9 billion yuan average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the whole of 2014, net profit rose to 65.85 billion yuan from 62.3 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.25 percent at end-December 2014, from 1.17 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)