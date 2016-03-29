BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 29 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Tuesday net profit rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, above analyst estimates, as in common with peers it battled rising bad debt in a slowing economy.

Profit reached 14.5 billion yuan ($2.23 billion) in the three months through December from 14.3 billion yuan in the same period a year prior, according to a Reuters calculation from the company's figures.

The result compared with the 13.3 billion yuan average estimate extrapolated from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on their expected yearly net profit.

For the whole of 2015, net profit rose 1 percent to 66.53 billion yuan from 65.85 billion yuan a year earlier.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.51 percent by end-December, from 1.42 percent at end-September. ($1 = 6.5099 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)