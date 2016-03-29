* BoCom President sees lower profit growth in 2016
* FY net profit grows 1 pct
* Corporate banking gross profits fall 18 pct
* NPL ratio 1.51 pct at end-Dec, vs 1.42 pct end-Sept
* Net interest margin at 2.22 pct from 2.24 pct in Q3
* Provision ratio against bad loans at 155.57 pct
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 29 Bank of
Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China's
fifth-largest lender, said hitting 1 percent profit growth in
2016 will be a stretch, reporting a dive in corporate banking as
bad debts keep mounting.
BoCom reported its fourth year of slowing profit growth on
Tuesday, while the bank's bad loan ratio increased for the 15th
consecutive quarter.
"To maintain 1 percent net profit won't be easy," BoCom's
president Peng Chun said during a news conference in Hong Kong
when asked how the bank's earnings would compare to last year.
For the whole of 2015, net profit rose 1 percent from a year
earlier to 66.53 billion yuan ($10.22 billion), according to
annual results released on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock
exchanges.
Borrowers have struggled to repay loans as the economy
slows, prompting a dive in corporate banking gross profits,
which fell 18.1 percent to 44.5 billion yuan.
At the end of last year, the corporate impaired loan balance
rose 30 percent to 44.284 billion yuan. In past performance
results, BoCom has cited the manufacturing sector as a large
source of corporate defaults.
The rise in bad debt across China's banks has prompted
authorities to introduce unprecedented measures to try to help.
BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.51 percent by
end-December, from 1.42 percent at end-September.
The central bank is preparing to allow banks to accept
debt-for-equity swaps, while freeing them to issue asset-backed
securities with soured loans as the underlying asset, to give
lenders breathing space in the face of rising borrower defaults.
Profit rose 1 percent to 14.5 billion yuan in the three
months through December versus the same period a year prior,
according to a Reuters calculation from BoCom's figures.
The result compared with the 13.3 billion yuan average
estimate from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on their
expected yearly net profit.
MARGIN SQUEEZE
BoCom's net interest margins - the difference between a
bank's borrowing rate and interest earned on loans - fell to
2.22 percent from 2.24 percent at end-September.
The bank said in its annual results that the margin squeeze
was "due to the gradual acceleration of interest rate
liberalisation."
Loan loss provisions, the amount of capital a bank has to
set aside to buffer against bad debts, fell to 155.57 percent
from 165.3 percent in the previous quarter.
China's banks have been lobbying for a lower minimum
provision ratio - currently 150 percent - to free up capital and
raise profits.
The smallest of the leading state-owned banks may soon have
its fifth place position usurped by the nimbler China Merchants
Bank Co Ltd (CMB) which is gaining ground on net
profits.
CMB posted January to September profit of 48.8 billion yuan
against BoCom's 52.0 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.5095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI;
Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher
Cushing/Ruth Pitchford)