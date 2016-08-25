SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank by assets on Thursday reported near flat net profit for the first half-year, showed a press release circulated at a news conference in Shanghai.

BoCom posted a net profit of 37.7 billion yuan ($5.67 billion) for January-June, implying second-quarter earnings of 18.6 billion yuan or 1.3 percent higher than the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 18.2 billion yuan for the quarter, according to a Reuters calculation. ($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin; Editing by Stephen Coates)