SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's Bank of Communications
Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed
bank by assets on Thursday reported near flat net profit for the
first half-year, showed a press release circulated at a news
conference in Shanghai.
BoCom posted a net profit of 37.7 billion yuan ($5.67
billion) for January-June, implying second-quarter earnings of
18.6 billion yuan or 1.3 percent higher than the year-earlier
period, according to Reuters calculations.
Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 18.2
billion yuan for the quarter, according to a Reuters
calculation.
($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin; Editing by Stephen
Coates)