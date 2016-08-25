* BoCom, CCB report flat H1 profits on year

* Both lenders see shrinking net interest margins

* NPL ratios unchanged for both lenders (Adds CCB results)

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 Two of China's top-five banks on Thursday reported near flat first-half profit growth as the difference between interest earned on loans and paid to depositors shrank.

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) reported a 1.1 percent rise in first-half net profit, while Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said net profit rose 0.9 percent to 37.7 billion yuan ($5.67 billion).

BoCom and CCB, like their rivals, have faced a rise in borrowers struggling to repay loans amid a slowing economy, while successive benchmark interest rate cuts by the central bank have eroded net interest margins.

That has forced lenders to employ other tactics to maintain profitability, such as cutting the amount of cash set aside for future losses, or issuing asset-backed securities.

The poor performance of Chinese banks in the first half would raise the prospect of the government injecting more than $100 billion to shore them up, some analysts have said.

Meanwhile, BoCom's margin shrank to 1.97 percent as at the end of June from 2.01 percent three months prior.

For CCB, the country's second-biggest lender by assets, margins narrowed to 2.32 percent by end-June, from 2.40 percent three months prior.

In May, Moody's Investor Services said there was a widening gap between non-performing loans (NPLs) and 90-plus day delinquencies as a great number of 90-plus day delinquencies were not recognised as NPLs.

BoCom's non-performing loans stood at 1.54 percent at the end of June, unchanged since the end of March, while CCB's NPL ratio increased to 1.63 percent as of the end of June, the same as end-March.

Earlier this year, the government allowed six of China's biggest lenders to issue a maximum of 5 billion yuan worth of asset-backed securities with NPLs as underlying assets as a way to bolster capital and clean up balance sheets.

China took aggressive steps on Wednesday to head off signs of growing risks in its financial and banking system, unveiling detailed rules to curb an unruly peer-to-peer (P2P) lending sector and intervening in its money markets.

($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin in Shanghai and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Susan Thomas)