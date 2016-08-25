* BoCom, CCB report flat H1 profits on year
* Both lenders see shrinking net interest margins
* NPL ratios unchanged for both lenders
(Adds CCB results)
SHANGHAI, Aug 25 Two of China's top-five banks
on Thursday reported near flat first-half profit growth as the
difference between interest earned on loans and paid to
depositors shrank.
China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
reported a 1.1 percent rise in first-half net profit, while Bank
of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said net
profit rose 0.9 percent to 37.7 billion yuan ($5.67 billion).
BoCom and CCB, like their rivals, have faced a rise in
borrowers struggling to repay loans amid a slowing economy,
while successive benchmark interest rate cuts by the central
bank have eroded net interest margins.
That has forced lenders to employ other tactics to maintain
profitability, such as cutting the amount of cash set aside for
future losses, or issuing asset-backed securities.
The poor performance of Chinese banks in the first half
would raise the prospect of the government injecting more than
$100 billion to shore them up, some analysts have said.
Meanwhile, BoCom's margin shrank to 1.97 percent as at the
end of June from 2.01 percent three months prior.
For CCB, the country's second-biggest lender by assets,
margins narrowed to 2.32 percent by end-June, from 2.40 percent
three months prior.
In May, Moody's Investor Services said there was a widening
gap between non-performing loans (NPLs) and 90-plus day
delinquencies as a great number of 90-plus day delinquencies
were not recognised as NPLs.
BoCom's non-performing loans stood at 1.54 percent at the
end of June, unchanged since the end of March, while CCB's NPL
ratio increased to 1.63 percent as of the end of June, the same
as end-March.
Earlier this year, the government allowed six of China's
biggest lenders to issue a maximum of 5 billion yuan worth of
asset-backed securities with NPLs as underlying assets as a way
to bolster capital and clean up balance sheets.
China took aggressive steps on Wednesday to head off signs
of growing risks in its financial and banking system, unveiling
detailed rules to curb an unruly peer-to-peer (P2P) lending
sector and intervening in its money markets.
($1 = 6.4053 Chinese yuan renminbi)
