HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 21 China's Bank of
Communications Co Ltd , the country's
fifth-largest listed bank, reported a 5.6 percent rise in first
half net profit, in line with forecasts, as interest income
remained steady.
BoCom on Thursday posted net profit of 36.77 billion
yuan($5.98 billion) for the January-June period. A Reuters poll
of analysts had forecast net income of 36.9 billion yuan for the
first half.
The first-half figure implies a net profit of 18.08 billion
yuan in the second quarter, up 5.6 percent from the same year
ago period.
($1 = 6.1510 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Lawrence White in HONG
KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)