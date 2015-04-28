BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 China's Bank of
Communications Co Ltd , the country's
fifth-biggest lender, said on Tuesday net profit rose 1.5
percent in the first quarter of 2015, missing analyst estimates.
Profit hit 18.97 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) in the three
months through March from 18.7 billion yuan in the same period a
year prior, according to a Reuters calculation from the
company's figures.
The result fell short of the 19.1 billion yuan average
estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.3 percent at
end-March from 1.25 percent at end-December.
