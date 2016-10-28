SHANGHAI Oct 28 Bank of Communications Co Ltd
, China's fifth-largest listed bank by
assets, reported a 1.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
and a slight drop in bad loan ratio.
BoCom on Friday posted a net profit of 14.92 billion
yuan($2.2 billion) for the July-September period, up slightly
from 14.72 billion yuan a year earlier.
That was in line with the 14.8 billion yuan estimate of
three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
BoCom's net interest margin was 1.91 percent at
end-September, compared with 1.97 percent at end-June.
The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.53 percent at
end-September, down from 1.54 percent at end-June.
($1 = 6.7794 Chinese yuan renminbi)
