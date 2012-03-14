* Suspension is pending details of share placement -BoCom
* Bank planning $7.9 bln private share issue -IFR
HONG KONG, March 14 Trading in shares of
China's fifth-biggest lender Bank of Communications (BoCom)
will be suspended on Thursday pending details of a
private share placement, the company said late on Wednesday.
No further details were given in the filing to the Shanghai
bourse.
The bank is planning a 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) share
issue aimed at HSBC, China's Finance Ministry and the
National Social Security Fund, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication, reported earlier in February.
The three groups are the biggest shareholders in the bank.
BoCom has the lowest capital adequacy ratio among
China's top five lenders, making it the most likely candidate to
issue new stock.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by David Holmes)