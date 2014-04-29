HONG KONG, April 29 China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd , the country's fifth-largest listed bank, posted a 5 percent increase in first-quarter net profits, missing estimates, as net interest margins fell.

Net profit for the quarter rose to 18.7 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) from 17.706 billion yuan in the same 2013 period, the bank said in its unaudited financial statement.

That compares with an average estimate of 19.20 billion yuan calculated from a Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts.

First quarter net interest margin fell to 2.33 percent compared with 2.52 percent at the end of December.

($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)