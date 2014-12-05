Dec 5 Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Q2 revenue was 292.8 million Danish crowns ($48.71 million), up by 3.9 percent from previous year

* Q2 same-store-sales (order intake) rose by 7.9 percent

* Q2 EBIT loss 57.2 million Danish crowns versus profit 7 million crowns last year

* Downward adjustment of forecast for the 2014/2015 financial year

* Sees 2014/2015 revenue growth of about 3-5 percen (previously 5-8 percent)

* Sees 2014/2015 a break-even operating income (EBIT) before extraordinary expenses (previously 2-3 percent EBIT margin)

* Sees 2014/2015 extraordinary operating expenses of 70 million crowns