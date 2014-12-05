BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 5 Boconcept Holding A/S :
* Q2 revenue was 292.8 million Danish crowns ($48.71 million), up by 3.9 percent from previous year
* Q2 same-store-sales (order intake) rose by 7.9 percent
* Q2 EBIT loss 57.2 million Danish crowns versus profit 7 million crowns last year
* Downward adjustment of forecast for the 2014/2015 financial year
* Sees 2014/2015 revenue growth of about 3-5 percen (previously 5-8 percent)
* Sees 2014/2015 a break-even operating income (EBIT) before extraordinary expenses (previously 2-3 percent EBIT margin)
* Sees 2014/2015 extraordinary operating expenses of 70 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0115 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)