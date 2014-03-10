COPENHAGEN, March 10 Danish retail furniture chain
Boconcept Holding said on Monday:
* Revenue was DKK 254.6 million in third quarter, up by 1.4
percent from
the previous year
* Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 1.1 million in the third
quarter of 2013/2014
* Adjusts expected revenue, EBIT percentage and cash flow for
the full year 2013/14 downwards
* Expects revenue to grow by around 2 percent in 2013/14 versus
earlier guidance of around 4 percent
* Says now expects a negative EBIT margin of between 1 and 2
percent in 2013/14, down from an earlier guidance of a positive
EBIT margin of around 2.5 percent.