BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
June 12 (Reuters) -
* Bank of canada's poloz: last week's rate decision based partly on downside risk being more clearly identifiable
* Boc's poloz: underlying inflation is about 1.2 percent, leaves us vulnerable to a shock at any time
* Bank of canada senior dep gov wilkins: important to look through volatility seen in recent data, expect soft landing in housing
* To-household income ratios stabilizing
* Boc's poloz: housing data consistent with demographic demand for houses, overall housing data gives a sense of comfort
* Boc's poloz: underlying quality of canadian household indebtedness is much higher than u.s. Indebtedness was before its crisis
* Boc's poloz: macroprudential regulations have curbed the risk of a housing crisis
* Boc's poloz: a lot of other catalysts besides regulations are causing comfort on housing market
* Boc's poloz: corporate balance sheets are stronger than they've ever been; corporate sector ready for growth phase
* Boc's poloz: corporate balance sheets are stronger than they've ever been; corporate sector ready for growth phase
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.