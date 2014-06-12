June 12 (Reuters) -

* Bank of canada's poloz: last week's rate decision based partly on downside risk being more clearly identifiable

* Boc's poloz: underlying inflation is about 1.2 percent, leaves us vulnerable to a shock at any time

* Bank of canada senior dep gov wilkins: important to look through volatility seen in recent data, expect soft landing in housing

* To-household income ratios stabilizing

* Boc's poloz: housing data consistent with demographic demand for houses, overall housing data gives a sense of comfort

* Boc's poloz: underlying quality of canadian household indebtedness is much higher than u.s. Indebtedness was before its crisis

* Boc's poloz: macroprudential regulations have curbed the risk of a housing crisis

* Boc's poloz: a lot of other catalysts besides regulations are causing comfort on housing market

* Boc's poloz: corporate balance sheets are stronger than they've ever been; corporate sector ready for growth phase

