BRIEF-Comvita says it is assessing Myrtle rust situation
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
Jan 23 Bodegas Bilbainas SA :
* Spanish market regulator CNMV said on Thursday Kartera 1 S.L. (Kutxabank) sold its stake in Bodegas Bilbainas SA to Ducde SA for 16.67 euros per share
* Kartera sold 165,501 shares for a total of 2.76 million euros ($3.13 million)
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
