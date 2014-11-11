BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Nov 11 Bodegas Riojanas SA :
* Says its unit Bodegas Viore, S.L starts procedures to build a winery in Rueda region of Spain Source text: bit.ly/1Epa5rH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom; editing by Jane Baird)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.