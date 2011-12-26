GRAPEVINE, Texas Police in Texas found the bodies of seven people in a middle-class Dallas-area apartment on Sunday surrounded by opened Christmas presents, all of whom appeared to have been shot to death.

Police in the town of Grapevine said the victims included four women and three men, and the shooter was among the dead.

A town of about 46,000 some 20 miles from downtown Dallas, Grapevine is better known for its vineyards and quaint historic downtown than it is for violence or crime.

Two handguns were found at the scene, said Sgt. Robert Eberling of the Grapevine police department, calling it the worst massacre in that town's history.

"This is tragic. It's something our department hasn't seen before, especially in a city like Grapevine," Eberling said. "It's something we're used to reading about. We're shocked."

Police responding to a 911 emergency call from the address late Sunday morning found the bodies in the living room at the Lincoln Vineyard apartments, Eberling said. Nobody reported hearing any gunshots, he added.

Eberling said he believes police had to kick in the door to enter the apartment.

The shooting victims appeared to be opening Christmas presents when the attack occurred, police said, adding that there was no sign of forced entry and no sign of a struggle.

Two of the dead appeared to be in their 60s, while the others were young adults around 18 to 20 years old, they said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims and did not give a motive for the shooting.

Police said there were no survivors at the apartment when they arrived. The victims had not been dead long, Eberling said.

Lincoln Vineyards is a middle-income complex near Colleyville Heritage High School, one of the area's most highly regarded schools.

Several neighbors told Reuters children frequently played in front of the apartment and they regularly saw young adults leaving for work. They added that they did not know the residents personally.

Several apartment residents stood outside, visibly shocked and one of them crying, while investigators worked the scene.

Vanessa Barerra said the crime was especially disturbing because it flew in the face of the reputation Grapevine has as a safe place to live.

"I did research and chose to live here because of the safety and the school district," she said. "I'm glad my kids weren't here. They're with their dad." (Reporting by Judy Wiley; Writing by Steve Gorman and Karen Brooks; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Todd Eastham)