LONDON May 13 Spanish beauty shop chain Bodybell Perfumerias has agreed a financial restructuring of its 190 million euro ($215.16 million)of debt that will see lenders including H.I.G Capital take control of the company, banking sources said.

Bodybell, which is owned by Spanish mid-cap private equity house N+1 Mercapital, has entered into a lock up agreement with creditors which expires at the beginning of July.

Under the terms of the restructuring deal H.I.G Capital, through its affiliate Bayside -- along with other creditors -- will inject 20 million euros of capital into the business, one banker close to the deal.

The creditor group includes some CLOs and some of the original bank lenders including Portuguese, Italian and Spanish banks, the banker said.

The new money will form a super-senior tranche above the rest of the company's debt, which will be divided into a 30 million euro sustainable tranche and a 160 million unsustainable tranche.

The lenders took control of Bodybell's shares on May 8 but the debt restructuring will not officially be completed until the end of June, just before the lock up ends, the banker said.

Bodybell was not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday, Bodybell's debt was quoted at 12.5 percent of face value on Europe's secondary loan market, according to Loan Pricing Corp data.

N+1 acquired the business in 2007 backed by a 327.5 million euro loan, which was used to refinance the Bodybell's debt and backed the add on acquisition of perfume business Juteco by N+1.

BNP Paribas acted as bookrunner on that deal.

In September 2008, Spanish private equity firm Mercapital acquired a 50 percent stake in the business after agreeing to inject 58 million euros of capital into it. The two Spanish mid-cap private equity firms then merged in 2012 to form N+1 Mercapital.

Bodybell was founded in 1976 and has over 100 shops thoughout Spain. ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)