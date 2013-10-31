* Third-quarter loss/share $0.55 vs est loss/share $0.19
* Revenue falls 10 pct to $60.8 mln vs est $66.0 mln
* Comparable-store sales fall 18.3 pct
* Shares fall as much as 20 pct after the bell
Oct 31 Women's apparel retailer Body Central
Corp reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as
it struggled to attract customers, sending its shares down 20
percent after the bell.
Chief Executive Brian Woolf attributed the disappointing
third-quarter results to a decline in U.S. mall traffic and the
overall weakness in the women's apparel sector.
"I think in terms of the government shutdown, the fact that
Obamacare is coming in, a lot of customers aren't sure what that
means to their pocketbook and how much they have in terms of
disposable income ... there is a lot of nervousness out there,"
Woolf said on a post-earnings call with analysts.
Apparel retailers including Aeropostale Inc and
Abercrombie & Fitch Co also reported weak quarterly
results as customers restrain spending in an uncertain economy.
Body Central reported an 18.3 percent decline in
comparable-store sales for the quarter ended Sept. 28. This is
the seventh straight quarterly fall in same-store sales.
The company struggled last year with unappealing
merchandise, forcing it to discount heavily to sell slow-moving
inventory. The stock has fallen about 43 percent this year.
The company posted a loss of $9.0 million, or 55 cents per
share in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $153,000,
or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 19 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $60.8 million, missing the
average analyst estimate of $66.0 million.
The company also said it has cut about 18 jobs, or 11
percent of its corporate workforce.
Body Central shares were down at $4.70 in extended trading
after closing at $5.63 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)