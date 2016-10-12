Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
Oct 12 Engineering firm Bodycote Plc said it had appointed Dominique Yates as its finance director designate, adding that he would take over as its finance head on Jan. 2.
** Yates, who was CFO at office rental company Regus Plc until last year, will join Bodycote's board at the beginning of November.
** Yates will take over from David Landless, who said in February that he would retire after working at Bodycote for seventeen years. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.