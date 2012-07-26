July 26 British engineering company Bodycote Plc
said first-half profit rose nearly 9 percent helped by
strong growth in its aerospace business and higher demand from
the North American auto market.
Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and
other parts for car and plane makers, said pretax profit rose to
43.8 million pounds ($67.77 million) for January-June from 40.3
million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which also serves the mining, energy
and construction markets, rose nearly 5 percent to 301.3 million
pounds.
While new orders have been subdued, planemakers like Boeing
Co and Airbus are scrambling to fulfil an order
backlog stretching over six years, benefitting companies
servicing the industry.
The auto market, however, has been a mixed bag with U.S. new
auto sales on track to score their best year since 2007 while
European car sales are reeling from the continent's protracted
debt crisis.