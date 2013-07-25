July 25 British engineering company Bodycote Plc reported a 10 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions made in 2012.

The company, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said pretax profit rose to 48.5 million pounds ($74.48 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 43.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 316.5 million pounds.